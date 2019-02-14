|
Goodreau, Kristopher L. Went Home to the Lord unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 41. Soulmate and high school sweetheart of Jolene (nee Dopke). Loving father of Hunter, Nathan and Logan. Cherished son of Norbert and Nancy (nee Fischer). Beloved brother of Patrick (Michele). Dear son-in-law of Lenard and Mary (nee Cullen) Dopke. Cherished brother-in-law of Dawn (Robert) Klemm. Special uncle of Amber, Austin, Aidan Goodreau and Mikayla, Hannah and Emma Klemm. Further survived by other relatives, many friends and customers. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Carol Fischer and Helen Sharon. Kris was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed skiing. He cherished his time spent with family up north. He was the proud owner of All American Automotive in Sussex. Kris was a respected, trusted and caring mechanic. He knew he was never going to get rich being a mechanic, but knew he was making the roads safer. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 16 at the FUNERAL HOME from 12PM until 2:45PM. A Funeral Service will take place at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are greatly appreciated. A trust will be set up for his boys. "It is what it is"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019