Nocun, Krzysztof Krzysztof of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, born in Poland; was born to eternal life peacefully on Friday, May 24th, 2019, at the age of 64. Beloved husband and best friend of wife, Danuta Nocun; honoring their 35th wedding anniversary June 2nd, 2019. Loving father of Grzegorz (Amanda), Marek (Marie), and Adam (Dawn). Very proud grandfather of Liliana and Zofia. Further survived by his mother Jozefa, brothers Tadeusz, Adam, and Grzegorz. He is predeceased by his father Jan and brother Marek. Krzysztof is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends both in the United States and Poland. He was an owner-operator for Duplainville Transport and retired from the United States Postal Service. Visitation Friday, May 31st, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Max A. Sass & Sons on 15th and Oklahoma, with Rosary service at 7 PM. Catholic Mass Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at 10 AM at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Parish at 2427 S. 15th St. with burial to follow at St. Adalbert-Catholic Cemeteries.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019