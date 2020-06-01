Kurt (Bud) Christl
Kurt (Bud) Christl age 74 pass away in his sleep from a heart attack on April 29th 2020. He was born to the late Donald and Pearl Christl on February 25th 1946. Survived by his brothers Kenneth and Gary. Father to Stacey, Kelly, Corry. Grandfather to Justin, Nathan, Kameron, Peyton, Logan and Ethan. Great grandfather to Stella Joy. He was a Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean war. Proud member of his local VFW post.

He will be missed.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 10, 2020.
