|
|
Kurt D. Spangler
Shorewood - found peace Thursday, October 17, 2019. He left us to join his adored son Robby in their existential discussions in the next iteration. Husband of many years to Sherry (nee White). Father to daughter Courtney Miller and son Jesse. Adoring grandpa to Riley, Quinn and Juliette Miller. Preceded in death by his mother Dolores (Dolly) and brother, Rick. Survived by his father Richard (Lois), brother, Robin (Nancy), sisters Gail Krecklow (Lee) and Gwen Spangler (John Berg). Best friend and confidant, Joan Felski. Beloved uncle too many nephews and nieces who will never again have the excuse of "Uncle Kurt said I could". Our summers in Eagle River will never be the same.
Kurt received his Bachelors of Art and Masters of Science in Psychology from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and continued his Ph.D studies at University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was psychotherapist affiliated with Stress Management in Glendale. Kurt was always concerned and committed to his patients and regardless of his health, making sure to return to them quickly.
Kurt was drafted and served in the U.S. Army stationed in Long Binh Post, Vietnam as a 1st Lieutenant in military intelligence. He was fluent in Vietnamese and German.
Kurt was a book lover and had so many books that at one time, he had to make a decision to donate over 50 boxes of books and which to keep. Of course, he kept the classics and first editions. He was a student of Quantum Physics and Buddhism. Kurt also enjoyed fixing, and riding his Harley Davidson. Although a Shorewood resident for many years, Kurt always had his heart set on moving back to his hometown neighborhood of Bay View.
Visitation and celebration of Kurt's life will be held October 24, 2019 at Northshore Funeral Services; 3601 N. Oakland Avenue; Shorewood WI (parking on north side of building) 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m. Private burial Friday, October 25 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019