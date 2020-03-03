|
|
Kurt F. Wahl
Milwaukee - Found peace February 27, 2020. Age 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Judy (Bourgeois) Wahl. Loving father of Linda (Tom) Holzbauer, Sue Grandaw, Lisa (Dennis) Valuch, Mark, Carol (Jerry) Barczak, Donna (Pete) Billmann and Patty (Luke) Fera. Further survived by 5 sisters and 2 brothers, in the US, Canada and Germany, 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.
Visitation Sunday, March 8 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will continue the following day Monday, March 9 from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, N74W13604 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at the church cemetery. Memorials to Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital Foundation are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020