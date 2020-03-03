Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH
N74W13604 Appleton Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH
N74W13604 Appleton Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Kurt F. Wahl

Kurt F. Wahl Notice
Kurt F. Wahl

Milwaukee - Found peace February 27, 2020. Age 87 years.

Beloved husband of the late Judy (Bourgeois) Wahl. Loving father of Linda (Tom) Holzbauer, Sue Grandaw, Lisa (Dennis) Valuch, Mark, Carol (Jerry) Barczak, Donna (Pete) Billmann and Patty (Luke) Fera. Further survived by 5 sisters and 2 brothers, in the US, Canada and Germany, 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.

Visitation Sunday, March 8 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will continue the following day Monday, March 9 from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, N74W13604 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at the church cemetery. Memorials to Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital Foundation are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
