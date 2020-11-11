Kurt J. Foster
South Milwaukee - Left us on November 10, 2020 at the age of 61 years. He will be reunited with his father Richard and sister Kandace Foster. He leaves behind his loving mother Mary Jane Foster and 3 devoted sisters Kim and Kari Foster and Kristine (Robert) Young and several nieces and nephews. Kurt graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1977. He worked as a self-employed Tiler. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 11:00 am until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
appreciated.
"You left us to soon Kurt and may you rest in peace, love Mom."