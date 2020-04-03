|
|
Kurt J. Jacobsohn
Milwaukee - Passed away April 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Miriam R. Jacobsohn (nee Pasch). Cherished father of Tamar S. and Daniel S. (Gwendolyn H. C.) Jacobsohn. Loving grandfather of Eva S. and Zev L. Armour, Maxwell D. C. Jacobsohn and Theo E. C. Jacobsohn. Dear brother of Gertrud Klimowski. Preceded in death by his parents, Siegfried and Eva Jacobsohn (nee Schocken). A special thank you to all of our beloved family and friends.
A private graveside service was held at Second Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Gilda's Club Madison or the David & Sylvia Pasch Fund at Congregation Shalom appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020