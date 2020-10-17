1/
Kurt Karnthaler
Kurt Karnthaler

Passed away October 16, 2020, age 79 years. Beloved husband of Dianne (nee Bartmann) for 20 years. Dear father of Cory and Eric (Julie). Step father of Debra Hatcher. Loving grandfather of Josef and Elijah. Dear brother of Nancy (Helmut) Zendek and Gary (Camille) Karnthaler.

Visitation Tuesday Oct. 20, from 4 - 6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Funeral Service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
OCT
20
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
