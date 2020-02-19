Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
1930 - 2020
Passed away Feb. 16, 2020, age 89 years. He was born May 9, 1930 in Zurich, Switzerland. Beloved husband of the late Darlene (nee Harvey). Dear father of Kurt (Judy) Weber, Kim (Tim) Holt and Jay (Nancy) Rondone. Grandfather of Justin (Sue) Holt and the late Matthew Holt. Great-grandfather of Owen, Logan and Parker. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Tues. Feb. 25, from 4 - 6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment at Delafield Cemetery will be private.

Kurt, along with his wife Darlene were well known as restaurantiers at Nantucket and Nantucket Shores Restaurant's for many years. Prior to coming to this country in 1957, Kurt studied in France, Turkey and Cuba.

If desired, memorials to Friedens Church in Port Washington would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
