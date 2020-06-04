Kurt Ziebell
Kurt Ziebell

Kurt Henry Ziebell, 65, of Waukesha, WI, passed away on June 2nd, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 13th, 1954. He graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School in 1972, served in the Army for 3 years, and then graduated from UW-Stevens Point in 1981. In 1985 he started at the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, and retired as a Detective in 2011.

He is survived by his daughters, Katy and Kelly; his brothers, John and Mark; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth (Landeck) and Russell Ziebell, and his younger brother Rusty. Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 9th at 12pm at the Funeral Home with a brief Funeral Service beginning at 1:30 PM. A private interment will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
