South Milwaukee - 10-25-1972-10-26-2019

South Milwaukee Homie, Died unexpectedly on October 26, 2019 at the age of 47. Beloved son of Marilynn Erdmann and the late Harold Cieszynski. His survivors are his sister Cheryl (Keith) Bauer, nieces Aubrey and Emma also loved and missed by aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, South Shore Chapel, on Wednesday, November 6, 4 PM - 8 PM. additional visitation at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee, on Thursday November 7, 10 AM - 10:45 AM with Mass Of Christian Burial at 11 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
