Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave
South Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave
South Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Kurtis Cieszynski


1972 - 2019
Kurtis Cieszynski

South Milwaukee - 10-25-1972-10-26-2019

South Milwaukee Homie, Died unexpectedly on October 26, 2019 at the age of 47. Beloved son of Marilynn Erdmann and the late Harold Cieszynski. His survivors are his sister Cheryl (Keith) Bauer, nieces Aubrey and Emma also loved and missed by aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, South Shore Chapel, on Wednesday, November 6, 4 PM - 8 PM. additional visitation at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee, on Thursday November 7, 10 AM - 10:45 AM with Mass Of Christian Burial at 11 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
