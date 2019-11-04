|
Kurtis L. Cieszynski
South Milwaukee - Kurtis L. Cieszynski, 47, of South Milwaukee, entered into eternal rest on October 26th, 2019. He was a college graduate and man of many talents, primarily auto mechanics, thus making him a lover of all things car and motorcycle. It wouldn't be unusual to see a burnout follow in his presence. He had a bigger heart than most and his contagious sense of humor was loved and will be deeply missed. Born to Marilynn Erdmann and the late Harold Cieszynski on October 25th 1972, Kurtis leaves behind his sister Cheryl (Keith) Bauer, nieces: Dina (Steve) Rice, Kaitlyn, Emma, Aubrey, great nephew Luke, Brenda and Jeanna Rait, Kelley and Dominick Wagner as well as Rebecca Goodacre. He will be missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and friends. Until we meet again. Visitation at Max A. Sass Funeral Home, South Shore Chapel, on Wednesday, November 6th, 4 PM - 8 PM. additional visitation at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee, on Thursday November 7th, 10 AM - 10:45 AM with Mass Of Christian Burial at 11 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019