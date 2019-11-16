|
|
Kyoko "Kiyo" Kinishi, nee Fujiyama
Waukesha - Kyoko "Kiyo" Kinishi, nee Fujiyama, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on November 13, 2019 in Waukesha, Wisconsin with family at her bedside. Kiyo was born on January 2, 1928 in the Los Angeles area, where she lived until her family was interned during World War II in the Rohwer camp in Arkansas. She lived the rest of her life in Chicago; Calumet City, Illinois; St. Charles, Illinois; Jacksonville, Florida; and Waukesha, Wisconsin. Kiyo was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her entire life was dedicated to caring for her family. She was always there with a listening ear, bear hug and will be sorely missed.
Kiyo is survived by her children, Diane (Gene Seyffer) Kinishi, Steven Kinishi, Michael (Kimberly) Kinishi, and Dawn (David Turley) Kinishi; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Ben) Schubring, Daniel (Amy Neve), Sarah, Nicholas, Brian, and Danika Kinishi and Veronica and Kai Blanco; and her great-granddaughter, Payton Schubring. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Toshiro Kinishi; her brother, Show Fujiyama; her sister, Teiko Furuya; her birth sister in Japan, Aiko Saiki; and many nieces, nephews, and their offspring in California, Illinois and other states.
A private memorial service will be held in December. If you wish to send condolences, you may do so through the Milwaukee Rescue Mission (milmission.org) or the Japanese American Service Committee (jasc-chicago.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24, 2019