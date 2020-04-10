|
L. Ann Zienkiewicz (nee Kress)
April 16, 1940 -
April 6, 2020
Reunited with her mother and father, Marge and Larry Kress and with her son, Timothy, who passed away suddenly in January. Survived by her husband, Thomas, of Nathrop, CO. Dearest of mothers to Chris of San Jose, CA and Tom (Megan) of Milwaukee and devoted sister to Larry of Cary, NC and Tom (Susan) of Waukesha. Further survived by nieces, nephews and cousins and many treasured friends, especially those of Holy Redeemer Catholic School, DSHS, the members of cancer support and restorative yoga groups at Elmbrook Hospital, and residents of Steeple View Community. Ann requested that her memory be honored with acts of kindness and selflessness to others. Contributions to organizations and groups who serve children and adults struggling with debilitating or progressive illness would fulfill her wish.
A special thank you is extended to the staff and frontline healthcare workers at Lutheran Home for their attentive care of Ann during her final weeks.
A combined memorial service for Ann and Timothy will be announced and held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020