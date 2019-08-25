|
Habermehl, Dorothy L. (Nee Simpelaar) Formerly of Menomonee Falls, August 21, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Hans. Loving mother of Cynthia (the late Grafton) Cole and David (Janice) Habermehl. Proud grandma of Laura (David) Simons, Julia Cole and Andrew (Elizabeth) Habermehl. Dear great-grandma of Chloe and Oliver Simons. Dear sister-in-law of Robert ( the late Doris), Barbara (the late Orville) Trabbold, the late Beverly and the late Robert Moersfelder, and Donald (Mary Ann) Habermehl. Survived by other relatives and friends. Burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park Wed August 28 at 1:00 pm. All are welcome to attend the burial and a gathering after. Family will provide further details at the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019