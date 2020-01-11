|
L. Everette "Ev" Thomson Jr.
West Bend - 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 the New Perspectives in West Bend. He was born in Milwaukee, WI to Lyall E. Sr. and Lucille (nee Bussewietz) Thomson. Ev met Shirley (nee Weiand) on Big Cedar Lake when her boat broke down, he rescued the damsel in distress, and it is history from there. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Clubs both Milwaukee and West Bend. He was a life-long member of the Cedar Lake Yacht Club. Ev enjoyed trap shooting, sailing, tennis, golfing, badminton and duck hunting. His two
greatest loves were Shirley and his Chris Craft boat!
Ev is survived by children, Sue (Stan) South, William (Kathleen Guertin) Thomson, Kathleen A. (Jeff Pozorski) Thomson, Patricia (Robert) Eggers, Lisa (Greg Straub) Kreuser; grandchildren, Scott (Bethany) South, Michael (Katie Lyn) Guertin, David (Kimberly) Monday, Carolyn (Joseph) Meinerz, Cynthia (Christopher) Schlieder, Jessica (William) Fazio, Garrett (Jessica Schott) Eggers, Andrew (Brittany) Kreuser, Mitchell Kreuser and 16 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Ev is preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley, parents and his sister Dorothy Bartelt.
A Funeral Service will be at 7:00PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Chaplain Carol Burczyk presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, January 16th from 4:00PM until 6:45PM. Private Interment at New St. Peter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the (620 S. 76th St. Suite 160 Milwaukee, WI 53214-1599).
A special thank you to Chris, Carol, Tracey and Lynn from the Allay Hospice team and the staff of Betty's Harbor at New Perspective in West Bend.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020