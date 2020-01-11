Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for L. Thomson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. Everette "Ev" Thomson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L. Everette "Ev" Thomson Jr. Notice
L. Everette "Ev" Thomson Jr.

West Bend - 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 the New Perspectives in West Bend. He was born in Milwaukee, WI to Lyall E. Sr. and Lucille (nee Bussewietz) Thomson. Ev met Shirley (nee Weiand) on Big Cedar Lake when her boat broke down, he rescued the damsel in distress, and it is history from there. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Clubs both Milwaukee and West Bend. He was a life-long member of the Cedar Lake Yacht Club. Ev enjoyed trap shooting, sailing, tennis, golfing, badminton and duck hunting. His two

greatest loves were Shirley and his Chris Craft boat!

Ev is survived by children, Sue (Stan) South, William (Kathleen Guertin) Thomson, Kathleen A. (Jeff Pozorski) Thomson, Patricia (Robert) Eggers, Lisa (Greg Straub) Kreuser; grandchildren, Scott (Bethany) South, Michael (Katie Lyn) Guertin, David (Kimberly) Monday, Carolyn (Joseph) Meinerz, Cynthia (Christopher) Schlieder, Jessica (William) Fazio, Garrett (Jessica Schott) Eggers, Andrew (Brittany) Kreuser, Mitchell Kreuser and 16 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ev is preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley, parents and his sister Dorothy Bartelt.

A Funeral Service will be at 7:00PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Chaplain Carol Burczyk presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, January 16th from 4:00PM until 6:45PM. Private Interment at New St. Peter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the (620 S. 76th St. Suite 160 Milwaukee, WI 53214-1599).

A special thank you to Chris, Carol, Tracey and Lynn from the Allay Hospice team and the staff of Betty's Harbor at New Perspective in West Bend.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline