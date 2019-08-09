|
Colloton-Walsh, Patricia L. August 7, 2019. Age 71 years. Beloved wife of Joseph R. Walsh. Cherished mother of Bradach Walsh, the late Seamus Walsh and Caitlin (Mike Busateri) Walsh. Loving grandmother of Olivia and Rose Walsh Busateri. Dear sister of Kathleen Colloton, Maribeth "Buffie" (Eugene Cheng) Colloton, Kevin (Patti) Colloton, and Kevin (Jon) Bassindale. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the wishes of the family in care of Joseph R. Walsh. Niemann Suminski LifeStory Funeral Homes 2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. (414) 744-5156 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019