Resources
More Obituaries for L. Patricia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. Patricia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L. Patricia Notice
Colloton-Walsh, Patricia L. August 7, 2019. Age 71 years. Beloved wife of Joseph R. Walsh. Cherished mother of Bradach Walsh, the late Seamus Walsh and Caitlin (Mike Busateri) Walsh. Loving grandmother of Olivia and Rose Walsh Busateri. Dear sister of Kathleen Colloton, Maribeth "Buffie" (Eugene Cheng) Colloton, Kevin (Patti) Colloton, and Kevin (Jon) Bassindale. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the wishes of the family in care of Joseph R. Walsh. Niemann Suminski LifeStory Funeral Homes 2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. (414) 744-5156 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline