|
|
Vandenberg Daas, Rita L. Found peace July 24, 2019 at the age of 80. Loving mom of Patti (Edward III) Wesela and Susanne (Troy) Steffen and proud Oma of Edward "Michael" IV, Libby, Megan and Justin. Further survived by her faithful companion Charlie, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her former husband and friend Joe Daas. Rita worked as a nurse for forty years. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Monday, July 29 from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. Private entombment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either St. Jude or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019