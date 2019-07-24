|
Brooks, Sr., Thomas L. "Tom" Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Joan E. (nee Van) for 64 years. Loving father of Thomas L Brooks Jr and Anthony Brooks. Proud grandpa of Heidi, Heather (Michael) Cullen, Michael and Renee. Great grandpa of Kaidence, Kira, Keage and Justice. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tom retired from AC Delphi in Oak Creek. Private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019