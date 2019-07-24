Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for L. Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. "Tom" Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L. "Tom" Thomas Notice
Brooks, Sr., Thomas L. "Tom" Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Joan E. (nee Van) for 64 years. Loving father of Thomas L Brooks Jr and Anthony Brooks. Proud grandpa of Heidi, Heather (Michael) Cullen, Michael and Renee. Great grandpa of Kaidence, Kira, Keage and Justice. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tom retired from AC Delphi in Oak Creek. Private family services will be held.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline