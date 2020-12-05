1/
L. Wayne Smith
L. Wayne Smith

Whitefish Bay - Smith, L. Wayne, age 94 Entered Eternal Life on November 30, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Nita Vieira; children, Nancy (Dennis) Dahlke, Larry (Melanie), David (Donna) and Alan Smith. He is survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death his wife of 53 years, Joan (Nee Bowker) and sister, Barbara Hellman. Wayne was the founder of Spectape of WI.

A celebration of life will be held at a later day. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to your favorite charity.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
