Forest Hill Memorial Park
3301 E. Forest Hill Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 762-4446
LaJane Lisowski
Lisowski, LaJane (Nee Scheffner) Of So. Milw. was born to eternal life at the age of 100 on Mar. 18th. Mother to Ralane (Karl) Kohl, Ralph (Kathleen) and Bonnie Coerper. Grandma to 4 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and survived by her brother Kenneth (Elaine) Scheffner. Preceded in death by her husband Ralph C., daughter Beverly, great grandson Ryan, and brothers Roy and Kurt Scheffner. Family would like to thank the staff of Matthews of Oak Creek and David Feare. Funeral Service to take place Mar. 25th at 12PM in the Forest Hill Memorial Park Chapel 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave, Oak Creek with family greeting guests from 11 AM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
