Lance A. Hittman
West Bend - Lance Alan Hittman, age 77 years, was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on Aug. 8, 2020.
Lance was born on Nov. 1, 1942 in Milwaukee to Orville and Ruth Hittman (Manske). He married Sheila K. Madison on Sept. 14, 1963 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Chicago, IL.
Lance graduated from West Chicago High School in 1960. He graduated from UW-River Falls with a BS in Elementary Education. Lance taught in Evansville, WI for 2 years, and moved to West Bend for the remainder of his teaching career, retiring in 1998. He coached football at West Bend West High School for many years. Lance was instrumental in co-founding and fundraising for the semi-pro football team The Junk Yard Dogs.
Lance was a spec home builder for a number of years and loved to dabble in many small business opportunities during his lifetime. He owned an apartment complex in Jackson, a storage unit business in Boltonville, and was an avid car collector. Lance served on the West Bend School Board. He spent many summers enjoying the lakes and fishing in the Three Lakes area of Northern Wisconsin. It was the best.
Lance leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of almost 57 years, Sheila; sister-in-law, Jackie Hittman; brother-in-law, Dick Luxon; sisters-in-law, Martha (Jon) Stults and Joyce (Ron) Petrzilka; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and "Up North" and West Bend friends.
In addition to his parents, Lance was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Hittman; sister, Dawn Luxon; and sister-in-law, Nancy Sujak.
Private interment services will be held.
Please see (www.myrhum-patten.com
) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.