|
|
LaForest, Lance Joseph Found peace on Aug. 9, 2019 at the age of 75. His legacy is the love he leaves behind through his wife of 36 years Nancy, children and grandchildren. Beloved father of four children: Lance (Lisa), Michelle (Chris), Julee (Timothy) and Jules (Jenny). Loved being called Grandpa by his five grandchildren: Macy, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Maxwell and Ava. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Born in Champion, MI on July 28, 1944. Graduated from Champion High School and continued on to receive a bachelors from Northern Michigan University, where he began his teaching career. He went on to pursue a successful career as a Sales Management Executive before retiring in 2008. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading and spending time with his family, and traveling the world. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. His Celebration of Life will be held on Mon,, Aug. 12, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at New Berlin Entertainment Center, 16000 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151. In lieu of flowers, please donate to curepsp.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019