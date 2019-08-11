Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Berlin Entertainment Center
16000 W. Cleveland Ave.
New Berlin, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lance LaForest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lance Joseph LaForest

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lance Joseph LaForest Notice
LaForest, Lance Joseph Found peace on Aug. 9, 2019 at the age of 75. His legacy is the love he leaves behind through his wife of 36 years Nancy, children and grandchildren. Beloved father of four children: Lance (Lisa), Michelle (Chris), Julee (Timothy) and Jules (Jenny). Loved being called Grandpa by his five grandchildren: Macy, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Maxwell and Ava. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Born in Champion, MI on July 28, 1944. Graduated from Champion High School and continued on to receive a bachelors from Northern Michigan University, where he began his teaching career. He went on to pursue a successful career as a Sales Management Executive before retiring in 2008. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading and spending time with his family, and traveling the world. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. His Celebration of Life will be held on Mon,, Aug. 12, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at New Berlin Entertainment Center, 16000 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151. In lieu of flowers, please donate to curepsp.com.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lance's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline