Larry A. MastersGlendale - Age 74. Born in Amboy, IL August 22, 1946. Died in Mequon, WI October 16, 2020. Survived by Michael J. Huebner, caregiver, dear friend and lifetime partner. Further survived by sister, Carolyn Olson of Mt. Morris, IL, as well as nieces, great-nieces, great great-nieces and nephews. Larry will be also missed by many, many wonderful friends, especially in more recent times, Karen and John.Larry and Michael co-owned The Flower Studio, Ltd. In Glendale, WI for over 30 years. Larry was an extraordinarily creative and masterful floral designer of the highest caliber. Legendary!! Monumental!!He was inducted into the prestigious American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) in 1980 and was a lifetime Laureate Member. Larry had the high honor of decorating Vice-President George H. W. Bush and Second Lady Barbara Bush's residence in Washington D.C. for Christmas in 1984. Mrs. Bush to Larry - "I can't wait to hear the raves that I know are forthcoming at our first reception".We take this opportunity to offer a heartfelt thank you to all of our most talented and dedicated employees that contributed to our success.There are many sad and broken hearts in our world today.A "Gathering of Remembrance of Larry Masters" is tentatively planned for Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM at United Methodist Church - Whitefish Bay. Please check with the funeral home next May.Until that time arrives and forever in your heart:"Always be humble, gentle and patient with each other, making allowance for each other's faults because of your love." (Ephesians 4:2)"You will go out in joy and led forth in peace." (Isaiah 55:12)Amen! MJH