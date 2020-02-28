|
Larry "Lar" Bister
West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, February 27, 2020, age 72 years. Beloved husband of Janice M. Hansen (nee Lemanske). Dear father of Dr. Mary (Chris)
Bister-Crawford, Julie (Dan Stanley) Bister and Samantha (Jennifer) Bister. Stepfather of Matthew Hansen. Brother of Steve (Nancy) Bister and the late Twyla Hill. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Born and raised on a farm near Marquette, NE, singer/songwriter Larry Bister had been performing professionally for most of his life. He is a seasoned veteran of country, folk, blues, and rock & roll. Lar was a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar as his principal instrument, as well as many others. Lar performed regularly with Texas '55, a Milwaukee based classic country band, as well as with his wife, Jan Leman, in the Jan Leman Band. Lar also had an active solo career. In 2016 he released "Cottonwoods" his first solo album. Ten of the twelve songs on the album were written by Lar and he played all of the instruments. He also sang all of the vocal parts. Visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home-West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Employee of ACIS (Air Cargo) at Mitchell Field. Lar's wife and family would like to thank all of the staff at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, and especially the staff of the VA Hospice, for the quality of their care and for treating Lar with dignity and respect. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Fisher House appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020