Larry Blake Burrus
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Sunday October 27, 2019 at the age of 66.
Beloved husband and best friend of Argentina . Proud dad of Regan (Keith) Mengel. Loving Papa of Tessa Ann, Able Michael and Davis Asher. Loving Brother of Greg (Donna) Rovinski. Uncle of Molly and Logan. He will be missed by other relatives and friends. Larry was an amazing musician and the world will be a little duller with out him.
Memorial gathering at the Funeral Home Friday November 1st 4-7 PM.
"Rock on dude"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019