Larry Breckler
Milwaukee - September 4, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Loving husband of the late Elizabeth. Loving father of Ronald (Rita), Debra (Daniel) and the late Ronda. Also remembered by 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials to the are appreciated. Visitation Monday, September 9 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 4 - 6:00 PM followed by Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Private interment Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019