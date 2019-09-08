Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Milwaukee - September 4, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Loving husband of the late Elizabeth. Loving father of Ronald (Rita), Debra (Daniel) and the late Ronda. Also remembered by 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials to the are appreciated. Visitation Monday, September 9 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 4 - 6:00 PM followed by Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Private interment Forest Home Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
