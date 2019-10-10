|
|
Larry Brueggeman
Waukesha - Brueggeman, Larry B.
Larry was born on October 27, 1942 in Sparta, WI, to Bernard and Lucille Sullivan Brueggeman. He passed away on October 7, 2019. He graduated from UW-La Crosse in 1964 and from Marquette University Law School in 1969. He felt privileged to practice law and passionately dedicated his life as a lawyer for over 40 years to serving those in need. Larry was admitted to practice law in the state of Wisconsin and the U.S. District Court (for the eastern and western districts of Wisconsin) in 1969. He was a member of the Waukesha, Milwaukee, State Bar of Wisconsin and American Bar Associations; the American Board of Trial Advocates; the State Bar of Wisconsin Committee on Legal Education and Bar Admissions; the Milwaukee County Voluntary Defender Program; the Marquette University Law School Alumni Association; the Marquette University Law School Advisory Board; and the Marquette University Woolsack Society. He held many director and leadership positions. Larry was a past president of the Marquette University Law School Alumni Association; past director of the Milwaukee County Board of Legal Services; past director of the Negligence Section of the State Bar of Wisconsin; and past president of the Wisconsin Association for Justice.
He was often a guest lecturer at various professional organizations and universities in the United States. Larry received numerous awards including the "Lifetime Achievement Award" from Marquette University Law School in 2009. He was named "Wisconsin Super Lawyer" annually from 2005 until his retirement in 2010; and was listed in "Best Lawyers in America".
Larry was beloved by his wife of 55 years, Martha; cherished by his daughters Dr. Lysette Brueggeman Kopecky (Dr. Michael) and Dr. Lorelle Manion (Atty. John); loved dearly by his grandchildren Evan and Alexis Kopecky, and Grant, Brett, Kent and Emma Manion; and treasured by his siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha, WI 53188 on October 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of vigil prayer at 3:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be held October 14, 2019 at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI 53072 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Larry B. Brueggeman Endowed Scholarship Fund at Marquette University Law School, Bin 88388, Milwaukee, WI 53288-0388.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019