Larry C. Smith
New Berlin - Passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters. Born in Pekin, Illinois on April 4, 1935, he was a first generation college student who graduated from General Motors Institute with a degree in mechanical engineering. Early in his career, he designed guidance systems for the NASA Apollo space program while completing a Master's Degree from Marquette University. He was later recruited to Rexnord Corporation where he served as the Director for Research and Development.
He was well-known for his keen intellect and he held several patents for his inventions. Larry was warm, witty, and immensely kind. More than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Together with his wife, Lucille (Lucy), he raised 3 children (Christopher, Linda, and Deborah) and had 5 grandchildren. Their son Chistopher passed away in 2010. Larry and Lucy loved to travel, climb mountains, and camp near the summits.
He is survived by his wife, daughter Linda Smith Resar and husband Jon Resar, daughter Deborah Wada and husband Michael Wada, sisters Susan Fink and Peggy Borro, and husband Jim Borro, and grandchildren, Richard Wada, Alexander Resar and wife Katarina Krasulova Resar, Danielle Resar, Alyssa Resar, and Lucy Resar.
Visitation will be held at the Holy Apostles Catholic Church (16000 W. National Avenue, New Berlin) on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Association for Cancer Research.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019