Larry D. Butler
Jackson - Age 61 years, was called home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
Larry was born on Oct. 1, 1958 in Milwaukee. He was united in marriage to Donnette Bloecher on May 4, 2007 in Milwaukee.
Larry devoted his life to community service for those struggling with addiction. He mastered the skill of counseling, and was a role model and mentor to many.
In lieu of memorial services, Larry's wishes are that all celebrate his life by holding memories of him close to your heart, and honor his legacy by devoting your time, love, and care to family, friends, and community as he did.
For condolences visit www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020