Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Behrendt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Edwin Behrendt

Notice Condolences Flowers

Larry Edwin Behrendt Notice
Behrendt, Larry Edwin Passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 after a struggle with Parkinson's Disease, at the age of 78. Beloved father of Gala Wandschneider and Larry Behrendt, Jr. Proud grandpa of Colten and Ashlyn. Lifelong friend of Carol Mikorski. Dearest brother of Edwin (Dawnn) Behrendt and the late Adrian. Further survived by his former wife Patricia Behrendt, 3 nieces Tammy, Tracy and Breeann, 1 nephew Rich, other relatives and friends. Larry was a proud 40-plus year steelworker and union member at Bucyrus-Erie and an avid sportsman especially bowling, Packer Fan and auto racing. Visitation Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, Franklin from 10am until the Funeral Service at 11am. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now