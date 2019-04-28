|
|
Behrendt, Larry Edwin Passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 after a struggle with Parkinson's Disease, at the age of 78. Beloved father of Gala Wandschneider and Larry Behrendt, Jr. Proud grandpa of Colten and Ashlyn. Lifelong friend of Carol Mikorski. Dearest brother of Edwin (Dawnn) Behrendt and the late Adrian. Further survived by his former wife Patricia Behrendt, 3 nieces Tammy, Tracy and Breeann, 1 nephew Rich, other relatives and friends. Larry was a proud 40-plus year steelworker and union member at Bucyrus-Erie and an avid sportsman especially bowling, Packer Fan and auto racing. Visitation Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, Franklin from 10am until the Funeral Service at 11am. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019