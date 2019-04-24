|
Buch, Larry G. Of Hubertus. Born to Eternal Life on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, age 79 years. Beloved husband of Louetta "Libby". Dear father of Jeffrey (Arla), Amy (Andy) Langlois, Deborah (Jeffery) Schied and Kyle Buch. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, a brother, 2 sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Larry graduated from St. Norbert College and then spent 3 years in the Army. He was an instructor at MATC until he retired. Larry was a Scoreboard Operator with the Milwaukee Brewers for 39 years. Visitation Friday, April 26, from 10:00 AM to 12:45 PM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 PM. Private burial at St. Hubert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019