Le Starge, Larry J. Died peacefully at home in Overland Park, Kansas on February 18, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Jansen. Loving father of Brian (Dale Mueller) and Lara (Randy) Dickinson. Dear grandfather of Lena Marie and Georgia Anne-Frances. Brother of Kevin (Denise) Le Starge and Kathy (Tom) Eggert. God father of Linda Zywicki. Brother-in-law to Ron (Kathy) Ehrl, Mary (Duane) Vanpatten and Sue (Bill) Strenk. Uncle of Andrea, Kevin, Matt, Ben, Melanie, Ron Jr., Don, Sherry, Eric and Valerie. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 5 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private burial at Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Larry was a US Army veteran, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and worked for Aetna Life & Casualty.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019