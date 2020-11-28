1/
Larry Kress
Larry Kress

Passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving dad of Belinda, Theresa, the late Lawrence II and Christopher. Adored papa of MiResa, Tyrese, the late Justin, Aaliyah and Townes. Great-papa of three. Larry will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday December 3, 2020 at the funeral home from 11 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12 NOON. A procession to Holy Cross Cemetery will immediately follow services.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
