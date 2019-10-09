|
Larry L. Kahler
Brookfield - Larry László Kahler was born into eternal life on 8 Oct 2019. Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Leni. His children Carmen (Doug), Corina (Bob), Darren, David (Lisa). His grandson's Bobby, Mark, Anthony, Matthew, Stephen, and Andrew. His great grandson John Carl. He leaves behind his much loved puppy, Ayla. He is also survived by his sister Anna "Nuschi" and her family, his sister-in-law Margitta and her family. He is preceded in death by his father Bela, his mother Rosa, and his brother Anton.
Larry was born in Budaörs, Hungary and during WWII, the family was evicted by the Soviets, and fortunately found themselves in Western Germany. As a young man, Larry loved to bike, and was trained as a Tool & Die maker and worked for Bosch in Germany. After a few years he immigrated to Canada and worked as a machinist repairman for Canada Wire. It was during this time that he found the love of his life, Leni. They met on a blind date and the rest of that story is history. As the need for Tool and Die makers increased, he again immigrated, but this time to the United States of America in 1963. Through the early years, he worked for several companies in Wisconsin before setting out first with a partner, and then on his own, as the CEO, President and Owner of Crown Tool & Manufacturing Inc. During the years, Larry successfully trained and mentored others through the Tool & Die apprenticeship program, and they in turn started their own successful businesses. Larry had the gift of math and could fix or create anything, starting with making doll bedroom sets and cradles for his two daughters, and the last one being a book case for his great grandson. Crown Tool is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, under the leadership of his son, Darren. Even though people think it's an automotive/boat shop.
Larry loved to travel and saw the world with Leni by his side. Many times they visited their military children at each of their assignments. Starting on their 25th Wedding Anniversary, they took 30 cruises over the years to see the beauty and wonder of the world.
His last week of life was spent being cared for by the loving staff at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care in Waukesha, for which his family is eternally grateful.
Larry will be missed by all his family, friends and all who knew him, as a silent, but giant man.
Visitation will be on 12 October, 2019, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH 1755 N. CALHOUN RD BROOKFIELD, WI from 11 AM until time of Mass at 1 PM. Reception will follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019