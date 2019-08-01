|
La Pidus, Larry Passed away July 30, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of the late Randee La Pidus (nee Sadowsky). Loving father of Steven D. La Pidus. Dear brother of Julie (Avi) Nof and fond brother-in-law of Julie (Michael) Shlensky and Michael (Jane) Sadowsky. Dear uncle of Sharon (Derek) Bastin and Melissa (Pinny) Bulman, Jason (Sarah) and David (Chelsea) Shlensky and Jonathan and Daniel Sadowsky. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends. Funeral service Thursday, August 1 (TODAY) at 11:00 AM at Cong. Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to Congregation Shalom, the or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019