Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Cong. Shalom
7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Fox Point, WI
Resources
Larry La Pidus Notice
La Pidus, Larry Passed away July 30, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of the late Randee La Pidus (nee Sadowsky). Loving father of Steven D. La Pidus. Dear brother of Julie (Avi) Nof and fond brother-in-law of Julie (Michael) Shlensky and Michael (Jane) Sadowsky. Dear uncle of Sharon (Derek) Bastin and Melissa (Pinny) Bulman, Jason (Sarah) and David (Chelsea) Shlensky and Jonathan and Daniel Sadowsky. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends. Funeral service Thursday, August 1 (TODAY) at 11:00 AM at Cong. Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to Congregation Shalom, the or appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019
More Information
jsonline