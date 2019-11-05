|
|
Larry Villers
Sussex - Found peace on November 4, 2019 at age 78. Loving husband and best friend of Sandra. Beloved father of Sheri (John) Raunio, Terry (Wendy), Nadine (Wes) Zastrow, the late Dorene, Don (Dee) Cornell, Debra Tobolt, and Bob (Jean) Cornell. Proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Further Survived by other family and friends. Full details on website.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 3pm until time of Memorial Service at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Chapter appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019