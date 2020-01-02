Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
1936 Emery St.
East Troy, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry W. Petersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry W. Petersen Notice
Larry W. Petersen

East Troy - Was called home by his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on January 1, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Patricia "Suzy" Petersen of 42 years; loving father of two sons, Steve Hughes and Craig Petersen, and a daughter Susan (Brad) Tanzar; proud grandfather of Stephen W. Hughes and Shawn W. Hughes; great-grandfather of Oscheanna and Skyler. Larry is further survived by his sister Linda Wainscott, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Lloyd Fishburn.

Larry owned and operated Electrotek in Oak Creek. He was an avid racer which included motorcycles, drag cars, drag boats, and anything else that had an engine in it. He loved spending time also at the lake. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago (930 Main St.). Funeral Service will be held on January 11 at 10:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (1936 Emery St. East Troy) burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in East Troy.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline