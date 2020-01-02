|
Larry W. Petersen
East Troy - Was called home by his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on January 1, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Patricia "Suzy" Petersen of 42 years; loving father of two sons, Steve Hughes and Craig Petersen, and a daughter Susan (Brad) Tanzar; proud grandfather of Stephen W. Hughes and Shawn W. Hughes; great-grandfather of Oscheanna and Skyler. Larry is further survived by his sister Linda Wainscott, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Lloyd Fishburn.
Larry owned and operated Electrotek in Oak Creek. He was an avid racer which included motorcycles, drag cars, drag boats, and anything else that had an engine in it. He loved spending time also at the lake. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago (930 Main St.). Funeral Service will be held on January 11 at 10:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (1936 Emery St. East Troy) burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in East Troy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020