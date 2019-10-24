|
Larry W. Vanderberg Sr.
Milwaukee - Passed away October 20, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Beloved husband of Susan. Loving father of Christopher (Ching) Shelvik, Jolene (Pat) Piggee, Larry Vanderberg Jr., and Michael (Letica) Vanderberg. Grandfather of Blake Shelvik, Constance (Aaron) Thorpe, and Alexandra and Pierce Shelvik and Mirabelle, Mia, Michael, and Marcello Vanderberg and Shawnee, Amber, and Ashley. Great grandfather of Saphera, Tristan, and Alma Sue Thorpe. Brother of Barbara (Bra) Baetke. Cousin of Marcy. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Larry was a decorated Vietnam Veteran and also served during the Korean War as a United States Marine. Retiree of Milwaukee Fire Department. Memorial services will be held Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday at the funeral home 4:00pm until time of services. Military Honors and burial services will be held Wednesday October 30th at 2:00 pm at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery , Union Grove.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019