Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Walter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Walter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Walter Notice
Larry Walter

Milwaukee - Reunited with his father, Peter on March 30, 2020 at age 61. Dearest son of Eleanore Walter. Loving brother of Dennis Walter, Ellie (Paul) Guerrero and Cindy Walter. Further survived by best friend of 30 years John Blaszczyk, other relatives and friends. Larry worked as a Respiratory Therapist at St. Joseph Hospital for many years. Private Services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the WI Humane Society appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline