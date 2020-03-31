|
|
Larry Walter
Milwaukee - Reunited with his father, Peter on March 30, 2020 at age 61. Dearest son of Eleanore Walter. Loving brother of Dennis Walter, Ellie (Paul) Guerrero and Cindy Walter. Further survived by best friend of 30 years John Blaszczyk, other relatives and friends. Larry worked as a Respiratory Therapist at St. Joseph Hospital for many years. Private Services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the WI Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020