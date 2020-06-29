Lars Schnell
Lars Schnell

Hayward - Lars Schnell, age 30, of Hayward, WI and formerly of Greendale, WI passed away on Monday, June 23, 2020.

A memorial gathering will be held for Lars on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m at Cat Daddy's in St. Francis, WI.

Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelson.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Cat Daddy's
Funeral services provided by
Hayward Funeral Home
15571W Co Hwy B
Hayward, WI 54843
7156342609
