Lars Schnell
Hayward - Lars Schnell, age 30, of Hayward, WI and formerly of Greendale, WI passed away on Monday, June 23, 2020.
A memorial gathering will be held for Lars on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m at Cat Daddy's in St. Francis, WI.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelson.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.