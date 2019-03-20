Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Latasha Greer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Latasha L. Greer

Notice Condolences Flowers

Latasha L. Greer Notice
Greer, Latasha L. (Nee Williamson) Passed to Eternal Life Friday, March 15, 2019, age 35 years. Beloved wife of Jason. Loving mother of Kayla, Melody, Nataley and Serenity. Dear daughter-in-law of Frank and Linda Blazek. Sister of Horst (Amber) Ellwart and Helana (Jose Cadiz Ortiz) Ellwart. Sister-in-law of Doug (Theresa), Andy (Cindy) and Chad (Larissa) Blazek. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. Private interment. Employee of Pick-n-Save.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now