Greer, Latasha L. (Nee Williamson) Passed to Eternal Life Friday, March 15, 2019, age 35 years. Beloved wife of Jason. Loving mother of Kayla, Melody, Nataley and Serenity. Dear daughter-in-law of Frank and Linda Blazek. Sister of Horst (Amber) Ellwart and Helana (Jose Cadiz Ortiz) Ellwart. Sister-in-law of Doug (Theresa), Andy (Cindy) and Chad (Larissa) Blazek. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. Private interment. Employee of Pick-n-Save.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019