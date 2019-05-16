Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaTeasha Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaTeasha Schroeder

Notice Condolences Flowers

LaTeasha Schroeder Notice
Schroeder, LaTeasha Gone Home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the age of 47 years. Loving mom of Josef, Serena, Malina and David. Proud grandma of Jahani, Harmony, and Ashanay. Daughter of Robert Jackson and Sandra. Dear sister of Richard, Allen (Rebecca) and Ronni. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Celebration of Tsha's life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1 PM - 4 PM at the Funeral Home.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline