Schroeder, LaTeasha Gone Home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the age of 47 years. Loving mom of Josef, Serena, Malina and David. Proud grandma of Jahani, Harmony, and Ashanay. Daughter of Robert Jackson and Sandra. Dear sister of Richard, Allen (Rebecca) and Ronni. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Celebration of Tsha's life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1 PM - 4 PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 16, 2019