Germantown - (nee Smith) Found peace on April 18, 2020 at the age of 62 years old after her long battle with Cancer. Wife to Gerald for 23 years. Loving mom to Kelly Johnson and Gayle (Mike) Matt, step mom to Jason Grosenick and Courtney (TJ) Kaufmann. An extremely proud grandma to Mika, Seth, Dyllan, Kaydan, Owen, Isabella, Madyson and Kira. Dearest daughter to Ronald Smith and the late Mary Smith. Dear sister to Susan (Jim) Smith-Pagel, Valerie Smith Unger, Kurt (Kim) Smith and John (Sheri) Smith. Laura will be deeply missed by her fur baby Bear, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Laura loved life, enjoyed helping others and knew how to plan a party.

Laura was the co-owner of Exit Realty XL.

Laura and her family would like to thank Dr. Janet Rader and her Oncology team at Froedtert Cancer Center for their amazing care and support for the last 7 1/2 years. We would also like to thank Stacey and Lindsey at Horizon Hospice for their care and support during Laura's last final weeks.

Due to the Covid -19 restrictions, A Memorial Services celebrating Laura's life will be held at a later date, please check funeral home website for updates.--

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
