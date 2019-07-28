|
Klein, Laura "Laurie" A. (Nee Rich) Entered into Eternal Life on July 25, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving wife of the late Dave. Beloved mom of Davy (Mickey) Klein and Julie (Jim) Bucher. Proud grandma of Nathan Klein, Aaron Klein, Jimmy Bucher and Joanna Bucher. Sister of the late William (Lynn) Rich, Emmy (the late Roy) Jirschele, the late Fay (the late Arnie) Larsen and Marvel (the late Bob) Timm. Further survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday August 1, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 3pm until time of Memorial Service at 4pm. The family would like to thank the staff at Horizon Home Care and Hospice for all of their compassionate care. GO BREWERS!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019