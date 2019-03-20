|
Bubolz, Laura M.D. (Nee Watkins) of Mequon, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at age 47 at Lawlis Family Hospice following a long battle with cancer. Laura had a wonderful life; was the loving wife of Gregg for 17 years, and cherished mother of 12 year old quadruplet daughters Hailey, Taylor, Mackenzie, and Alexandra (deceased at birth). She was born in Iowa to Roberta (deceased) and Richard Watkins on October 15, 1971. She was a most beloved friend; especially to many people in her community who supported Laura and her family throughout her illness. She enjoyed a successful career as a board certified anesthesiologist as a full partner of The Milwaukee Metropolitan Anesthesiologists group. Following her initial cancer diagnosis, Laura returned to work only in a part time capacity so she could prioritize her true passions in life for family, friends, travel, and making lasting memories to be shared with her loved ones. Her vast circle of joy, and inspiration she created is endless. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to one of the following charities that directly supports children of cancer patients; Angel on My Shoulder www.angelonmyshoulder.org P.O. Box 747, St. Germain, WI 54558, or Froedert Hospital Foundation www.froedert.com/giving 9200 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee WI 53226-3596 Family will be holding a private "Celebration of Life", but one of Laura's final wishes was to receive a collection of personal stories, or favorite memories you shared with her. Kindly send them to P.O. Box 38, Thiensville, WI 53092
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019