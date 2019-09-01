|
McManus, Laura Goldmann November 22, 1956 - August 28, 2019 Beloved Wife of Brian D. McManus Preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Jean (nee Fischer) Goldmann, and her seven feline companions, Alex, Bogart, Chelsea, Duncan, Egan, Francine, and Grady. Survived by her Brother Michael E. (Sandy) Goldmann, Special Daughter in Love, Nicole (Nils) Johansen, many Nieces and Nephews, other friends and co-workers, and her cat, Harriet. Long time employee of Covenant Health Care, Wheaton Franciscan Health Care, and many other companies where she worked in the Accounts Payable and Payroll Departments. She loved gardening, anything to do with green and growing things, and animals. Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be no funeral service. A celebration of her life will be held later this year. A special thank you to the Aurora Burlington Hospice care Nurses and social workers, and Zilber Hospice Center's entire staff. Laura received excellent care while she was there. Thank you all. Donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society, any no-kill animal shelter, or the Chrohn's and Colitis Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019