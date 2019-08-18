|
Gardiner, Laura Husting Laura Husting Gardiner passed away on August 6, 2019 at the age of 72. Daughter of the late Julia Amanda Strawhand and William Eugene Husting, owner of the E. L. Husting Company founded in Milwaukee in 1877. Survived by her sister Julie Dale Rauh (George Rauh) and nieces and nephews and sister of the late Theodore Husting (Lucy Husting). Loving and devoted mother to Phoebe Gardiner Katsell (Noah Katsell), Nathaniel Husting Gardiner (Abigail Gardiner), Seth William Gardiner, Ian Kellner Gardiner (Sherri Berger), and grandmother to Maya Madison Katsell, Levi Julian Katsell, and Theodora Abigail Gardiner. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends. Laura was a graduate of Whitefish Bay High School and attended UW Madison. In 1973, Laura and John founded the iconic Coffee Trader on Downer Avenue, which was a favorite hangout spot for Milwaukee eastsiders in the 70s and 80s. Laura still remembered with fondness all of their patrons, the days that "the brie was running," and the job of finding coffees and cheeses from all over the world. After having four children, Laura was inspired to return to college to become a teacher for students with learning differences. She ultimately received her Masters in Technology in Education and became a Special Education teacher, working at Golda Meir in Milwaukee. In 2000, Laura moved to Northern California and continued her teaching career at Sedgwick School in Cupertino before retiring and working part time as a Verbatim Hearing Reporter for the Social Security Administration. In the last few years, Laura enjoyed her retirement, visits from her family and friends, and living in her scenic San Jose community surrounded by rolling hills and nature. Laura was a 'helper' her entire life and devoted herself to her four children and to her students. She will be forever remembered as a caring, beautiful and intelligent woman who made this world a better place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club or National Public Radio. A celebration of life will be held in Milwaukee on December 29th, 2019.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019